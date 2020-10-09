Georgia police officer shot responding to reports of gunfire

The Clayton County police officer, whose name has not been released, was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta just after 4:15 a.m. for the injury described as non-life threatening, Police Chief Kevin Roberts told news outlets. The officer was expected to be released later Friday.

Roberts said officers were called to an apartment complex in Jonesboro for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they spoke to a person who said he was shot at by someone at the apartments during a dispute, he said.