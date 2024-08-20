Georgia News

Georgia police officer arrested after investigators say he threatened people while pointing a gun

A Georgia police officer has been criminally charged after investigators say he pulled a gun on three people while responding to a call about an assault
19 minutes ago

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer has been criminally charged after investigators say he pulled a gun on three people while responding to a call about an assault, officials said Tuesday.

Kenneth Bishop, a 60-year-old man from Swainsboro, Georgia, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the Soperton Police Department asked it to investigate Bishop's actions in the July 26 incident.

Investigators say Bishop was responding to the assault call when he stopped a car occupied by three people who were relatives of friends of the assault victim. Bishop and the people in the car got into an argument, the GBI said, and Bishop pulled out his gun. He then pointed the gun at the car's occupants while hitting the windows and threatening to shoot the car, GBI agents said.

Bishop was released from jail on $25,000 bail. Jail records don't list a lawyer for Bishop and he didn't immediately respond to emails on Tuesday. Soperton Police Chief James Mills did not respond to a phone message.

Bishop was fired July 31 from the Soperton Police Department, according to records from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. It was his second stint with the department after he voluntarily resigned in July 2023 and was rehired in November, records show. Bishop has also worked as a police officer in Swainsboro and as a corrections officer, records show.

District Attorney Craig Fraser will decide whether to seek an indictment against Bishop once the investigation is complete.

Soperton, with 2,900 residents, is about 65 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Macon.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: GBI

Peach County man killed in 21st fatal police shooting of 2024 in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia sheriff's deputy shot and critically wounded while serving a search warrant25m ago
Placeholder Image

For law enforcement, domestic violence calls can quickly turn deadly
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Paulding deputy killed in line of duty remembered for his passion to serve
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia sheriff's deputy shot and critically wounded while serving a search warrant25m ago
Maker of prepared meals will hire 300 new workers in $6 million Georgia expansion2h ago
Regulators approve plans for new Georgia Power plants driven by rising demand
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog