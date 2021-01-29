Georgia police officer accused of giving inmate contraband

The Dublin Police Department, in a news release, said the Georgia Department of Corrections asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer for allegedly giving money to an inmate at the Laurens County Jail. The probe found that Shuronica Walker, 37, was giving money through CashApp, a non-approved method that violates Georgia law, news outlets said.

Walker also allegedly gave the inmate contraband, though the release doesn’t specify the type of contraband involved, investigators said.