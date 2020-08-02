Georgia police internal probe calls tear gas use justified

Lt. Harrison Daniel, commander of the Athens-Clarke Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards, announced Friday that the investigation found the use of chemical irritants against the crowd was within department policy. The unit investigates use-of-force incidents by its officers.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported 18 people were arrested during the May 31 protest and another 13 were arrested as suspects in the burglary of a firearms sales business that police said they believed was timed to coincide with the protest downtown.