Georgia police: Couple 'intended to raise' abducted baby

Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga confronted Leslie Barrera as she was out with her son Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera on Saturday afternoon, Chamblee police said.

Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga pulled a gun on Barrera and the two managed to wrestle the boy away from her, even after “she fought them tooth and nail,” Assistant Police Chief Mike Beller said at a news conference Monday.