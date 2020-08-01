Georgia police chief to return after coronavirus recovery

Sylvester Police Chief Shawn Urquhart tested positive for the virus on July 15 and has been isolated at home in rural southwest Georgia. Sylvester City Manager Autron Hayes told WALB-TV that the chief plans to be back on the job Monday.

Urquhart recently took a follow-up test for the virus and it came back negative, Hayes said. The police department and Sylvester City Hall underwent a deep cleaning a week ago to help protect workers.