Georgia police chief takes $400,000 to quit after bias claim

"The goal is to get an interim in there, like 10 minutes ago," Mayor Skip Henderson told the Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus late last week.

Several city council members said they expect a national search for a permanent chief.

Columbus will continue providing Blackmon with health insurance at the employee rate until he reaches retirement age. The chief agreed not to sue the city.

Henderson moved to oust Blackmon the day after Blackmon presented a strategic plan in mid-March.

The move came amid a wave of shootings, including one in which nine juveniles were wounded at a gas station on Feb. 16. Blackmon proposed boosting pay, seeking to expand the force to a budgeted 572 officers, up from the current 498 positions. But only 295 officers were on the payroll then, adding to concerns about officer departures.

Columbus saw a record 70 homicides in 2021. That fell to 45 last year, but Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman and others said the city benefited from the ending of a gang war. The department's approach to fighting gang violence was criticized in a privately funded November study, finding the department wasn't doing enough to gather intelligence on gangs.

The study also found experienced officers weren't leaving because of low pay but because of low morale caused by poor leadership.

Blackmon's lawyers claimed the study relied too much on complaints from the white-led local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.