Georgia police chief suspended after sexual harassment probe

Lawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis was ordered suspended without pay for 10 days, city officials said in a news release. It also said the department's assistant chief will receive verbal counseling.

“I was disturbed by the findings of the investigation and issued penalties to the appropriate employees, including a requirement for individual training,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said in a statement. “The City of Lawrenceville prides itself as an inclusive and safe workplace for all employees."