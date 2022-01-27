Georgia police chief suspended after sexual harassment probe

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police chief has been suspended following an investigation into complaints of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment within the police department, city officials said Thursday.
Lawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis was ordered suspended without pay for 10 days, city officials said in a news release. It also said the department's assistant chief will receive verbal counseling.
“I was disturbed by the findings of the investigation and issued penalties to the appropriate employees, including a requirement for individual training,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said in a statement. “The City of Lawrenceville prides itself as an inclusive and safe workplace for all employees."
City officials said an investigation began in October into complaints of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and improper use of city property within the police department. Their news release said final decisions to punish the police chief and his assistant chief were made last week.
Lawrenceville city officials gave no details of the allegations. Wallis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he hasn't harassed anyone in his department.
“I have a spotless 31-year career in law enforcement,” Wallis said.
Lawrenceville is a city of more than 30,000 people in Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta.