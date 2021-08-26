Georgia police chief found dead after vehicle runs off road

Local news outlets report Colquitt Chief of Police Kenny Kirkland was reported missing after he didn't show up for a Wednesday speaking engagement at a local church. His body was found Wednesday night after officials tracked the 51-year-old's cell phone to his location in Miller County.

Colquitt City Manager Cory Thomas says it appears Kirkland died from natural causes, possibly a heart attack. His body will undergo an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.