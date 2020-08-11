Georgia police chief criticized for Facebook post resigns

Byers also wrote that he was supportive of the widespread demonstrations for justice that resulted after Floyd's death.

“But I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters,” he wrote. “It is not what you pastors and religious leaders think it is.”

The investigation later focused on other issues “unrelated" to the chief's social media post, Densmore said. The city manager did not specify what those issues were.

The details of the settlement agreement and the events leading up to Byers’ resignation were confidential, according to the city's statement.

“Based on extensive and careful consideration of everything that has occurred within our city over the past few months, we have come to the conclusion that it is in the city’s best interests to part ways with our police chief,” Mayor Mike Bodker said in the statement.

Major Roland Castro was set to serve as the Interim Police Chief as the city began a search process for the next department leader, officials said.

Johns Creek, a large Atlanta suburb just northeast of the city, is among Georgia’s largest cities with about 85,000 residents.