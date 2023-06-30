Georgia police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X
Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Elise Wells, said Hobbs was at a hospital Friday. She was charged on Thursday, according to police. They identified her daughter as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

An officer discovered the girl's body Sunday at an apartment complex outside Atlanta after someone called to report a dead child in the closet, according to a police report.

A neighbor told the officer the tenant had moved out and she had not seen her for a couple of months. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

Another officer found a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it, according to the report.

Police have not said how the girl died.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate2h ago

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote
1h ago

IMPACT IN GA.: Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta closes early on the hottest day so far this summer
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves recall Soroka, right-hander will make his first home start since Aug. 3, 2020
1h ago
Washington visits Atlanta after Parker's 23-point game
4h ago
Braves host the Marlins, aim to extend home win streak
13h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
2h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
6 tips for running in the AJC Peachtree’s famous heat and humidity
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top