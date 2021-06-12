Georgia police arrest man over drive-thru argument shooting

The Jefferson police department on Friday announced the arrest of 26-year-old Devonte Watts. Police say Watts has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and possession of a gun during a crime.

Police say Watts got into an argument with an employee after ordering food in the drive-thru at a McDonald’s near Interstate 85. Police say Watts then spit on the employee. The worker then went outside to confront Watts, who fired a shot as he drove away.