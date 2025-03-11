Georgia plays Oklahoma in SEC Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-10 against SEC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Asa Newell averaging 3.1.

The Sooners are 6-12 in SEC play. Oklahoma averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Oklahoma allows to opponents. Oklahoma averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulldogs won 72-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Dakota Leffew led the Bulldogs with 15 points, and Jalon Moore led the Sooners with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Newell is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sooners. Moore is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.