Georgia plays host to Samford

STEPPING UP: Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists while Toumani Camara has put up 14.3 points, eight rebounds and two steals. For Samford, Christian Guess has averaged 15.7 points and nine rebounds while Logan Dye has put up 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 25 assists in those games.