Georgia plays host to Montana

SQUAD LEADERS: Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 16.7 points, 10.7 assists and two steals while Toumani Camara has put up 14 points and five rebounds. For the Grizzlies, Kyle Owens has averaged 14 points and 6.3 rebounds while Cameron Parker has put up 10.3 points and four assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 32 assists in those games.