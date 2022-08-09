Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium

The second phase would build a new 154-seat press box on the southwest corner of stadium, add six new suites with a total of 125 seats and convert the existing press box into expanded club space for donors with 270 seats. The project would also add restrooms and a new elevator on the stadium's upper level.

“We've always had a tremendous demand for premium seating,” Morehead said. “This isn't going to meet that demand, but it is one more step in addressing that demand."

Regents also approved a $26.7 million plan to replace the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Facility, built in 1979. The new building would include six indoor tennis courts, up from four. Officials said having six courts would let the university bid for NCAA tournaments. The work would be funded with private donations.