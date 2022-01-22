Georgia pastor denies false imprisonment at group home

Police say the couple disguised the home as a ministry of Bankston's church called One Step of Faith 2nd Chance. Investigators say the couple locked residents in the basement during parts of the day. Police say all the residents were moved to new homes.

Wimbish said the person who usually has the key to the door wasn't present the morning paramedics arrived and said residents were allowed to come and go as they pleased before the door was locked at 8 p.m.

Wimbish said he could prove some residents had others who controlled their finances who paid Bankston's church to feed and house the residents. He said the home may have violated local rules.

“That is poor judgment, it is unfortunate, it is likely a violation of a local ordinance,” Wimbish said. “But it is not kidnapping, and it’s not false imprisonment. And that’s what the narrative is.”

Several church leaders have praised the Bankstons for their ministry.