Georgia park with giant Confederate carving proposes changes

The celebration of the Confederacy at the park is used to “oppress people,” said Bona Allen, with the grassroots group Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

“You, this board, have the responsibility to the citizens of the state of Georgia — all the citizens of Georgia — to do what’s right right now," he said. “You have the authority, you have the ability, you have the obligation to remove these symbols without delay.”

The coalition last year proposed that the association remove Confederate flags at the base of the mountain, change the names of streets and other park features with Confederate affiliations and refocus the park around such themes as racial reconciliation and justice. Meymoona Freeman, a leader of the group, said it wanted to see the carving of Lee, Davis and Jackson transformed into a natural space.

The sculpture has special protection enshrined in Georgia law, and Stephens said it wasn't going anywhere.

Martin O'Toole, an attorney, said the law requires that Stone Mountain serve as a memorial to the Confederacy.

“It’s not the purpose to contextualize it," he said. "It’s not the purpose to talk about the Ku Klux Klan or other things like this.”

The proposals also call for the creation of a new museum exhibit at the park to relate the history of the carving and the consolidation of artifacts and monuments related to the Confederacy in one location. Roads and trails would be renamed, though not any that currently have Confederate names.

Stephens said the proposals would not satisfy everybody, but he called them a “common sense middle ground.” The park has lost corporate sponsors and revenues are down, he said.

“Economically, we can’t stay the way we are,” he said. “Change is inevitable. We can either take charge of it or we can be defined by it.”

The board could vote on at least some of the proposals next month. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed the board’s first African American chair — Rev. Abraham Mosley — last week.

Mosley said after the meeting he supported the proposals but wanted to see more changes.

“I think this is a first step to a lot of good things to come hear at the Stone Mountain park. It’s just going to take time to get there.”

In this April 20, 2021, photo, Rev. Abraham Mosley, second from right, poses for a photo after being sworn in as the new board chair for the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, right, and memorial association CEO Bill Stephens, left, were also present. The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American, Rev. Abraham Mosley. (Greg Bluestein/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Greg Bluestein Credit: Greg Bluestein

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2015, file photo, Confederate flag supporters climb Stone Mountain to protest what they believe is an attack on their Southern heritage during a rally at Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Ga. The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American, Rev. Abraham Mosley. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis