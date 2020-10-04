Georgia park to close for about 2 months for renovations

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Beginning Monday, a Georgia park in Dougherty County will be closed for renovations.
Turtle Grove Park is scheduled to be closed for around 60 days to complete the work, WALB-TV reported.
In August, the county board of commissioners voted to complete renovations to the park, totaling $198,449. County officials said one of the major renovations will be the installation of about 12,000-square-feet (114.8 square meters) of poured-in-place rubberized playground surfacing. The existing wood chips will be replaced with safer and more durable padding made of recycled rubber, according to the Dougherty County Public Words department.
The renovations will also include the replacement of sun shields, which are in various parts of the park to provide shade to visitors. The new sun shields, as well as the playground surfacing, will feature the blue and green colors included in the county’s new logo. The poles will also receive a fresh coat of paint.
The contractor handling the work is Lanier Plans, Inc. of Carrollton, Georgia.
Local sales tax funds will be used for payment for the project which is set aside for park improvements.
County leaders said once the work is near completion, a grand opening date will be announced.