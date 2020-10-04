Georgia park to close for about 2 months for renovations

Turtle Grove Park is scheduled to be closed for around 60 days to complete the work, WALB-TV reported.

In August, the county board of commissioners voted to complete renovations to the park, totaling $198,449. County officials said one of the major renovations will be the installation of about 12,000-square-feet (114.8 square meters) of poured-in-place rubberized playground surfacing. The existing wood chips will be replaced with safer and more durable padding made of recycled rubber, according to the Dougherty County Public Words department.