Georgia park honoring confederacy gets first Black chair

"Certainly, there are mounting problems that have been brought before us. But we've got to handle them one at a time," he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kemp said in a statement that he was confident Mosley would “continue to rely on his experience in bringing people together” as chairman of the association.

The Stone Mountain Action Coalition, an advocacy group, last year proposed that the association remove Confederate flags at the base of the mountain, change the names of streets and other park features with Confederate affiliations and refocus the park on themes such as racial reconciliation and justice. Meymoona Freeman, a leader of the group, said it wanted to see the carving of Lee, Davis and Jackson transformed into a natural space. The sculpture has special protection enshrined in Georgia law, which calls on the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to protect the site as a "Confederate Memorial and public recreation area," according to the association's website.

The Stone Mountain Action Coalition said in a statement it was “encouraged” by Mosley's appointment.

“It is our hope that the appointment of Reverend Mosley to this position of leadership is the first of many changes at this public park that will result in the immediate and complete removal of symbols, monuments, flags, street, place and building names, events and activities that honor and celebrate the Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan,” the Stone Mountain Action Coalition said in a statement.

