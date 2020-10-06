Georgia park formally renamed for late state Sen. Jack Hill

Hill died in April at the age of 75. The senator was reportedly found dead in his office after staff hadn’t communicated with him in a while, according to Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp.

“He was at his office working and the staff hadn’t communicated with him in a while, so someone went to check on him and found him there at his desk,” Sapp said.

The former grocer was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat from southeast Georgia and was in his 15th term in the chamber. He switched parties in 2002 and had long served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes the state budget.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Hill was a man of overwhelming integrity.

“For three decades Georgians have benefited from his leadership and his calm and steady hand at the helm,” Duncan said in a statement. “Jack always ensured we were good stewards of taxpayer dollars, but it was more than that, he led with kindness and clarity.”

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said Hill was an example of public leadership.

“His dedication for many decades made him one of the most notable people who ever served in the Georgia State Senate,” Deal said. “He was a personal friend whose knowledge and leadership were valuable to me as Governor.”

The 662-acre (267-hectare) park features a lake, a golf course, cabins and camping. Former colleagues said Hill would often eat lunch and walk in the park.