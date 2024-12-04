Georgia parents and teen indicted in fatal drunk driving accident

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say they let their daughter and her friends drink alcohol before they got in a fatal car crash that left one of them dead.
Hannah Hackemeyer, 18, was driving under the influence in February and crashed the car, authorities said Wednesday. The accident killed Sophia Lekiachvili, 18. Hackemeyer was indicted on three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and three counts of serious injury by vehicle, as well as driving under the influence. She was arrested earlier this year but is out on bond. She faces up to 30 years in prison on the homicide charges. Messages seeking comment were left for both of Hackemeyer's parents Wednesday.
Sumanth Rao, 50; and Anindita Rao, 49, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and maintaining a disorderly house. They each face up to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and additional time for the misdemeanor charges.
The crash left their daughter, Ananya Rao, 17, seriously injured, but she has recovered, said DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.
Boston said the Raos' home was “the party house,” where teenagers would go to drink on “Halloween, homecoming, the first day of school.”
“It is a miracle that nothing happened prior,” said Boston.
At 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 23, after they had been drinking at the Raos' house, Hackemeyer, Rao and Lekiachvili told Sumanth Rao they were going on a drive. Authorities say they took an open bottle of wine with them.
Just after midnight on Feb. 24, police officers in DeKalb County north of Atlanta found a blue Mazda CX-5 flipped upside down in a residential area. Authorities say Hackemeyer was driving at 98 mph when she crashed the car.
Lekiachvili was rushed to the hospital and died.
The Raos face up to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and up to 12 months for other charges. Anindita Rao was arrested Wednesday. Sumanth Rao was traveling, but the District Attorney’s Office said they arranged for him to turn himself in.
A telephone number for Sumanth Rao was disconnected and it wasn't clear Wednesday whether either of the Raos had lawyers who could speak for them.