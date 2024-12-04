Georgia parents and teen indicted in fatal drunk driving accident

The crash left their daughter, Ananya Rao, 17, seriously injured, but she has recovered, said DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

Boston said the Raos' home was “the party house,” where teenagers would go to drink on “Halloween, homecoming, the first day of school.”

“It is a miracle that nothing happened prior,” said Boston.

At 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 23, after they had been drinking at the Raos' house, Hackemeyer, Rao and Lekiachvili told Sumanth Rao they were going on a drive. Authorities say they took an open bottle of wine with them.

Just after midnight on Feb. 24, police officers in DeKalb County north of Atlanta found a blue Mazda CX-5 flipped upside down in a residential area. Authorities say Hackemeyer was driving at 98 mph when she crashed the car.

Lekiachvili was rushed to the hospital and died.

The Raos face up to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and up to 12 months for other charges. Anindita Rao was arrested Wednesday. Sumanth Rao was traveling, but the District Attorney’s Office said they arranged for him to turn himself in.

A telephone number for Sumanth Rao was disconnected and it wasn't clear Wednesday whether either of the Raos had lawyers who could speak for them.