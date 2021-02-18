Georgia opening up four mass vaccination sites for COVID-19

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said at a news conference Thursday the sites will be up and running on Monday. They will be in Albany, Macon, Habersham County and at the Delta Flight Museum around Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Kemp said the sites will be strategically located near underserved populations. The goal is for the sites to have the capacity to administer 22,000 vaccines a week, with the ability to increase capacity when additional supplies become available.