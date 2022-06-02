Georgia officials find bird flu strain in domesticated flock

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said Thursday it was the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domesticated birds in Georgia this year.

The Toombs County resident who kept the a flock of chickens, turkeys, ducks, peafowl and other birds told WJBF-TV that dozens of his ducks died in a 24-hour period. He asked officials to investigate, and samples taken Monday confirmed the presence of bird flu. Officials killed more than 350 birds to prevent the spread of the disease and disinfected the farm.