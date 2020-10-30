Georgia officials expect outages won't affect Election Day

But he also said the secretary of state's office is talking to the state emergency management agency about backup generators. All of the voting machines have a minimum two-hour battery backup and polling places are required to have backup paper ballots on hand for emergencies, he added.

Some early in-person voting sites without power closed or delayed opening Thursday, but only two were still without power Friday morning, Sterling said.

“We obviously have seen a slowdown in voting with the storm yesterday, but today will likely be a new record in turnout in early voting," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Friday, the last day of early in-person voting in the state.

More than 3.6 million people had cast votes in Georgia by Friday morning, either in person or by absentee ballot. Raffensperger encouraged anyone who still plans to vote by absentee ballot to put their ballot in a drop box or bring it to their county elections office because there's likely not enough time for it to be received by the 7 p.m. deadline on Election Day if it's sent by mail.

Also Friday, the state election board voted unanimously to approve a consent order to resolve cases it had referred to the state attorney general's office having to do with concerns about Fulton County's handling of the June primary. Those included a failure to process some absentee ballot applications, polling places opening late, inadequate training of poll workers and a failure to provide necessary Election Day supplies and forms to polling places.

As part of the consent order, the board ordered Fulton County to pay a civil penalty of $50,000, but the board agrees to waive that penalty if the county fully implements measures outlined in the order for the general election Tuesday.

An attorney for the county, which is the state's most populous and includes most of Atlanta, previously said county election officials acknowledged that there were problems during the primary, many of them caused in large part by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The consent order clarifies that it “is not to be construed as an admission of guilt or liability” on the county's part.

The consent order recognizes the challenges faced by Fulton County and the efforts made by the county's elections staff but says there were violations of the state election code.

According to the order, Fulton County agrees to have adequate resources to process absentee ballot applications and then process returned absentee ballots by the next business day after they're received, have at least 2,200 poll workers and a sufficient pool of trained alternates, have at least 24 early in-person voting locations, have at least 255 Election Day polling places, have a technical support staffer on hand in every polling location on Election Day and dedicate sufficient resources for a post-election audit.

Fulton County has already made many of the changes required by the order, including going beyond some of the requirements.

The consent order also says the state election board may appoint an independent monitor to oversee progress and compliance with the order. The board agreed to appoint Carter Jones, who has previous experience working on elections in other parts of the world, secretary of state's office general counsel Ryan Germany told the board.

