Georgia official who shot at deputies gets 10-year sentence

WGCL-TV reports Spalding County deputies were serving a simple assault warrant at county Commissioner Don Hawbaker's Spalding County home in February 2020 when they said he fired two shots at the officers. After a standoff, police units used an armored vehicle to ram Hawbaker's home and take him into custody.

Hawbaker, 64, pleaded guilty to shooting at the deputies and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation. At a court hearing, Hawbaker’s attorney blamed the suspended county commissioner's behavior on alcohol abuse and mental health issues.