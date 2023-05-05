Georgia officer kills motorist while being dragged by pickup

The driver, identified as Walter Herman, of Ellabell, Georgia, died at the scene, investigators said. The officer, whose name was not released, sustained a broken leg and was treated at an area hospital.

Preliminary information shows the officer was at a convenience store at about 7 p.m. Thursday off U.S. 280 near I-16 in Bryan County when he witnessed a hit-and-run accident, the bureau said in a news release. The officer followed the truck that fled the scene and stopped it after a short pursuit.