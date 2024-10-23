Georgia officer fatally shoots a man police say raised a gun during his arrest

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia officer shot and killed a man who authorities say raised a handgun during his arrest near Atlanta.

Terrell Laron Hoggro, 59, was killed Tuesday evening in Chamblee, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Officers had been trying to arrest Hoggro on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and other weapons charges associated with two armed robberies in Lawrenceville last week, Lawrenceville police said in an email.