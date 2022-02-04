Hamburger icon
Georgia officer arrested for selling marijuana while on duty

Georgia News
26 minutes ago
A southwest Georgia police officer has been arrested on charges of selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform

WARWICK, Ga, (AP) — A southwest Georgia police officer has been arrested on charges of selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that agents arrested 32-year-old Leon Mitchell of Albany on Jan. 28.

Agents say they were told that Mitchell was selling drugs while working as a Warwick police officer. Warwick is a small town about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Albany. Agents say they bought marijuana from Mitchell at locations in Worth and Lee counties.

Mitchell was arrested at the Warwick police department. Agents say they found marijuana, scales and plastic bags in the vehicle Mitchell was driving.

Mitchell is charged with two counts of distributing marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, four counts of possessing a gun while committing a felony, three counts of violating his oath of office and two counts of using a communication device while committing a felony.

He remained jailed Friday in Lee County after a judge denied Mitchell bail. A Worth County jail official said she didn't know if Mitchell had a lawyer to speak for him.

