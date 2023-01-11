ajc logo
X

Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe

Georgia News
By JEFF AMY, Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed after its operator found a vibrating pipe in its cooling system

ATLANTA (AP) — Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing.

Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.

The problem was found during startup testing in a pipe that is part of the reactor's automatic depressurization system, said Georgia Power spokesperson Jacob Hawkins. He said the pipe needs to be braced with additional support.

“It's not a safety issue,” he said.

Southern Nuclear Operating Co., which will operate the reactor on behalf of Georgia Power and other owners, must get approval for a license modification from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the company said in an investor filing.

The plant includes two operating nuclear reactors and the first two nuclear reactors being built from scratch in the United States in decades. The fourth reactor is still under construction and is supposed to start generating electricity sometime in 2024.

The delay will cost Georgia Power and other co-owners at least $30 million.

A third and a fourth reactor were approved for construction at Vogtle by the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2012, and the third reactor was supposed to start generating power in 2016. The cost of the third and fourth reactors has climbed from an original cost of $14 billion to more than $30 billion.

Other owners include Oglethorpe Power Corp., the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton. Oglethorpe and MEAG would sell power to cooperatives and municipal utilities across Georgia, as well as in Jacksonville, Florida, and parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Radioactive fuel was loaded into the third reactor in October. Federal regulators gave approval after delays over faulty wiring and incomplete inspection documents.

Georgia Power customers are already paying part of the financing cost and state regulators have approved a monthly rate increase as soon as the third reactor begins generating power. But the Georgia Public Service Commission will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs.

Vogtle is the only nuclear plant under construction in the United States. Its costs and delays could deter other utilities from building such plants, even though they generate electricity without releasing climate-changing carbon emissions.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeffamy.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Why is Brian Kemp going to an elite Swiss conference?
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Updated: Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens
12h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
5h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Jobs will dominate early GOP agenda in Georgia Legislature
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia lawmakers push back on testifying in Trump probe
29m ago
Jackson needs 55 games finished in 2024 for full escalator
49m ago
Ossoff announces nearly $500k in federal funding for local Latino families
2h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top