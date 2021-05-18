Georgia nuclear plant now delayed until 2022 as costs mount

The reactors, approved in 2012, were initially estimated to cost a total of $14 billion, with the first new reactor originally planned to start generation in 2016. Delays and costs spiraled, especially after the main contractor filed for bankruptcy in 2017. The company and regulators insist that the plant is the best source of future clean and reliable energy for Georgia.

The first new reactor is 98% complete, but Southern Nuclear Vice President Aaron Abramovitz said risk of delays and problems doesn't go away.

“I would expect risk to decrease," he told regulators. "I would not expect risk to go to zero.”

Georgia Power has agreed to write off about the first $700 million over the $7.3 billion that the Public Service Commission has approved. The company currently projects $8.7 billion in spending, though, plus borrowing costs ratepayers will also have to repay. The company could seek repayment of some of the amount over $7.3 billion.

“Exceeding the $7.3 billion, that does not mean the costs are unrecoverable, it just means the standard of proof there has changed, it has gotten higher," said Georgia Power's Jeremiah Haswell.

The company says that workers being out with COVID-19 has caused delays in recent months, as well as having to redo electrical and other work that the company decided wasn’t up to standard. Georgia Power said there's some evidence that contractors were declaring work complete without testing for deficiencies, relying on inspectors to catch it and fix any problems later. The company is currently engaged in hot functional testing of the first reactor, and has encountered more expansion of metal parts as systems were heated up than anticipated.

“There’s a chance we may need to make some adjustments to the structural supports," Stephen Kuczynski, president and CEO of Southern Nuclear, said Tuesday of the thermal expansion issues.

The second new reactor is supposed to start operating in November 2022. The company says it is still on schedule.

