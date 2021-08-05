Georgia notifies voters who could be classified 'inactive'

The notices are being sent to people who haven't participated in an election or had other contact with the state's election system for the past five years, according to a news release from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office. That means they haven't voted, asked for an absentee ballot, updated their registration by changing their address, signed a petition or renewed their driver's license.

“Accurate voter lists are fundamental to election integrity,” Raffensperger said in the release. “They ensure ineligible people cannot vote, allow counties to effectively allocate resources so there are no long lines, and help make sure voters get accurate information about casting their ballot.”