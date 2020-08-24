Georgia no longer worst among states for virus transmission

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced Monday that Georgia was among states approved by President Donald Trump's administration where people drawing unemployment benefits would receive up to $300 a week in extra federal money, a stopgap after a $600-a-week payment approved by Congress expired at the end of the July. The new payments would be retroactive back to Aug. 1, but Trump is using federal disaster money to pay it, meaning it's only expected to last for a few weeks. Workers have to be eligible for at least $100 a week in other unemployment benefits to be eligible, meaning some people who had little income before being laid off will miss out.

Kersha Cartwright, a spokesperson for the department, said claimaints could start getting the money in three to four weeks. More than 600,000 Georgians were drawing unemployment benefits, according to the most recent numbers.

Georgia's Department of Public Health warned over the weekend against drinking diluted chlorine dioxide, an industrial bleach-like agent, in an attempt to treat COVID-19. The products, sold under names including MSS, Miracle Mineral Solution, Master Mineral Solution, Water Purification Solution, CDS and Aqueous Chlorine Dioxide, have been falsely promoted for years as a way to cure various diseases.

However, state health officials warn that consuming them could lead to severe illness or death including respiratory failure, fatal abnormal heart rhythms, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration, acute liver failure, severe vomiting and severe diarrhea.

Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam said officials aren't aware that anyone in Georgia has drunk the chemicals, but said officials were concerned about reports that people were hearing about it online in Hispanic communities.

“We wanted to get the warning out to prevent any potential misuse of this powerful disinfectant,” Nydam wrote Monday in an email.

Anyone who may have ingested chlorine dioxide should call the Georgia Poison Center Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Trump earlier this year drew scorn after he suggested injecting bleach might be a cure for COVID-19. Afterward, the state poison center reported two people in Georgia drank liquid cleaning products.

