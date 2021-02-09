Georgia, No. 16 Tennessee meet in conference play

PERFECT WHEN: The Volunteers are 12-0 when they shoot at least 66.7 percent from the foul line and 1-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or worse, and 3-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Volunteers. Tennessee has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Georgia has assists on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. The Georgia offense has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 325th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com