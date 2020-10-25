Georgia names 10 more towns as zones for downtown tax breaks

The department announced Wednesday that Colquitt, Donalsonville, Hawkinsville, Hiawassee, Leesburg, Moultrie, Stone Mountain, Thomson, West Point and Woodbury had been added to the list. That brings to 35 the number of communities so designated across the state.

Investors can get state income tax credits of $2,000 per full-time equivalent job per year, up to $40,000 a year or $200,000 over five years, as long as they create the equivalent of two full-time jobs. As long as two jobs are being created, investors can also get a credit of 25% of the purchase price of a building, up to $125,000 over five years, and a rehabilitation credit of up to 30% of the cost of renovating a building, up to $150,000 over three years.