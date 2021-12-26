Georgia music store closes after 79 years in business

One of the customers who stopped in to pay tribute to Chick Music was Ken Richardson of Athens hip-hop legends Lo Down and Duddy, whose plaque on the Athens Music Walk of Fame is embedded in the sidewalk just outside of the store. Richardson brought in pizza for the staff donated by Little Italy and shared stories of spending hours in the keyboard room in the early 1990s.

“It’s bittersweet for me to be in here today,” said Richardson. “I learned to make beats on the Alesis SR16 drum machine they sold here, and nobody ever bothered me or asked me to leave. When I got my first income tax return, I came in and I bought it.”

Though the walls that used to be lined with guitars and band instruments were mostly bare, there were still plenty of accessories like drum heads, mic stands and various cables for visitors to pore over, as well as several books of sheet music in the back room.

Staff member Braxton Thompson, who has worked at Chick Music for more than a decade, said that the Shepherds and their employees would likely share their tearful goodbyes when the shop closed and they began moving out the shelves and counters. When asked what he was going to do next, Thompson said he planned to teach music and play gigs in the new year.

In the family spirit that the Shepherds learned from their mother and father, Van said that he and his brother and sisters wouldn’t be fully out the door for another couple of weeks.

“Just knock on the window if you need something,” Van said.

Caption "Duddy Ken" Richardson, right, of Lo Down & Duddy, who has a personal history with Chick Music, gifts Van Shepherd an album during the store's last day on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Athens, Ga. Chick Music, a staple to the local music community, is closing due to the Shepherd family retiring after 79 years in business. (Kayla Renie/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)