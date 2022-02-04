Georgia murder suspect found hiding in car trunk in Virginia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that it had charged 26-year-old Nakia West with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Annie Josie Chappell. She was found dead in her home in Dawson, Georgia, on Monday.

West was arrested in Greenville, Virginia, on Wednesday after deputies found Chappell's stolen Hyundai Elantra, apparently abandoned with the lights on in the middle of a road. Georgia investigators had been looking for the car.