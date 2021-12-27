Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia murder suspect evades capture in east Tennessee

Georgia News
38 minutes ago
Sheriff’s deputies in eastern Tennessee are searching for a man wanted for murder in northwest Georgia

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in eastern Tennessee are searching for a man wanted for murder in northwest Georgia.

McMinn County sheriff's deputies spotted and briefly chased Brandon Neil Wiseman on Sunday in Englewood, the sheriff's office told local news outlets.

Wiseman is wanted for murder in a fatal shooting that took place near Chatsworth, Georgia, on Sunday, according to authorities there.

McMinn County deputies said Englewood police spotted the 35-year-old Wiseman and his sister, Jessica Jenkins, at an Englewood business that Wiseman has ties to.

The two sped away from Englewood officers and McMinn deputies in a brown Nissan Pathfinder. Jenkins got out the vehicle and was taken into custody, while Wiseman escaped.

Wiseman is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Judge bars prosecution of 2004 Georgia murder suspects
36m ago
Falling Georgia jobless claims a sign of the (good) times
2h ago
Young and Atlanta host DeRozan and the Bulls
5h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top