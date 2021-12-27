Georgia murder suspect evades capture in east Tennessee

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in eastern Tennessee are searching for a man wanted for murder in northwest Georgia.
McMinn County sheriff's deputies spotted and briefly chased Brandon Neil Wiseman on Sunday in Englewood, the sheriff's office told local news outlets.
Wiseman is wanted for murder in a fatal shooting that took place near Chatsworth, Georgia, on Sunday, according to authorities there.
McMinn County deputies said Englewood police spotted the 35-year-old Wiseman and his sister, Jessica Jenkins, at an Englewood business that Wiseman has ties to.
The two sped away from Englewood officers and McMinn deputies in a brown Nissan Pathfinder. Jenkins got out the vehicle and was taken into custody, while Wiseman escaped.
Wiseman is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.