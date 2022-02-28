Georgia moves to exempt military retirement pay from taxes

Representatives voted 161-0 for House Bill 1064, under which the state is projected to forgo an estimated $55 million to $60 million in taxes annually. The measure moves to the Senate for more debate.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been backing the exemption. Supporters say it will make living in the state more attractive for military veterans, who often retire in their 40s and pursue a second career, helping both the veterans and businesses that need workers.