Georgia moves to 7-0, beats Northeastern 76-58

Tyson Walker had 19 points and six assists to lead Northeastern. Jahmyl Telfort, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Boucherville, Quebec, scored all 15 of his points in the first half.

The Huskies made 9 of 13 3-pointers and shot 59% (17 of 29) in the first half, but just 17% (5 of 30) in the second.

Georgia's next scheduled game is against visiting Mississippi State on Dec. 30 to open Southeastern Conference play. Northeastern starts its Colonial Athletic Association schedule at home on Jan. 2 against Elon.

