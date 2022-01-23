Georgia monastery welcomes additional solitude during COVID

The Holy Spirit Monastery in Conyers — established in 1944 — has 28 members. They are part of a Catholic order known as the Cistercians of the Strict Observance, or Trappists.

They earn income from sales in the gift store and baked goods. They also receive donations.

Although all the monks got the vaccine, they have been cautious about leaving the monastery.

Brother Michael Lautieri, who joined the order in 1996, said he has learned more about the interests and families of the other monks. He hopes the pandemic will allow people to become more comfortable with solitude.

“There’s always noise and distractions," he said. "For some people, silence and solitude can be kind of scary.”