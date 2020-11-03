X

Georgia mom gets 723 years for sexually abusing daughters

DECATUR, Ala. — A Georgia woman convicted of sexually abusing her daughters has been sentenced to more than 700 years in prison, authorities said.

Lisa Marie Lesher, 41, of Carrollton, Georgia, was sentenced Monday to 723 years in prison, the maximum allowed by law in the case, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said.

Lesher was convicted Oct. 1 of two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of sexual torture and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Testimony at trial revealed that Lesher and her husband, Michael, abused her daughter and stepdaughter for several years when they previously lived in Falkville, Alabama, WIAT-TV reported.

Lesher was sentenced to 99 years on each count of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and sexual torture. She received a 20-year sentence for second-degree sodomy and a 10-year sentence for first-degree sexual abuse. Judge Stephen F. Brown ordered each count to run consecutively, for a total of 723 years in the Department of Corrections.

Michael Lesher was convicted in the case last year and sentenced to 438 years in prison.

“We are thrilled with the sentence in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack said. “The victims suffered for years living with these monsters, and have suffered with the consequences of their actions for over a decade. The sentence, in this case, was well deserved, and gives the victims a sense of closure.”

