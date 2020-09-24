Georgia middle school closes because of COVID-19 exposures

The Monroe County school system said Thursday in a news release that all students at Monroe County Middle School in Forsyth would shift to online instruction starting Monday. Learning will remain entirely online through Oct. 9, when the district starts its fall break. In-person classes would resume Oct. 19.

Cases statewide continue to fall, with the seven-day average of newly confirmed cases at their lowest point since late June, as well as the number of people hospitalized with the respiratory illness. Georgia has reported more than 311,000 cases overall. Newly reported deaths remain high, with confirmed deaths reaching a total of 6,822 Thursday.