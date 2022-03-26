Georgia mental health bill faces sudden, vocal opposition

State lawmakers say none of that is true.

The “mass attack” is coming from a “very small internet activation,” Mary Margaret Oliver, a Decatur Democrat in the state House, told the AJC. Oliver is a co-sponsor of the bill.

Republican House Speaker David Ralston, who is also sponsoring the bill, said some of the objections are “well-intentioned."

“Then there are the others for whom their concerns are fact-free, they are outrageous, they are ridiculous,” he told the newspaper.

To become law, the bill still must be approved by the state Senate and be signed by the governor. Ralston said he was still optimistic it would pass.

“I don’t see a lot of impact that this opposition is having,” he said.