Georgia mental health bill clears key legislative committee

The bill would also force companies that cover Medicaid recipients to spend more money on mental health services and other patient care.

A provision aimed at boosting the state's mental health workforce would extend loan forgiveness to people studying to become mental health professionals.

HB 1013 also tries to improve existing tools aimed at keeping people with mental health and substance abuse problems out of jail. A grant program under the bill would give a board or private provider authority to identify people who should be forced into treatment and then establish procedures to ensure a petition seeking their involuntary commitment is filed in probate court.

Police, additionally, would have the authority to take people for mental health treatment without witnessing a crime.

Some advocates have raised concerns about the forced-treatment provisions, but state lawmakers say the current system is not working to keep people suffering from mental health or substance abuse problems out of emergency rooms and the criminal justice system.