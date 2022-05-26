Georgia measures to create 3 new cities fail in primary vote

But she added, "We have the opportunity to take the concerns and desired services into consideration as we lead our county and make it a place inclusive of all.”

Georgia’s Republican-controlled state Legislature had passed bills authorizing the three referendums, which were opposed by many Democrats.

Cobb County — home to the Atlanta Braves’ stadium — lies about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta and is one of the most populous counties in the state, with more than 760,000 residents stretching over 340 square miles (880 square kilometers).

Supporters of the cityhood measures said the county’s population had grown too much to be adequately represented by a five-member county commission. They also argued that they wanted to preserve the suburban character of their areas, which they said was under attack by county officials intent on urbanization.

The three cities would have each taken over planning and zoning, code enforcement and parks and recreation from the county. East Cobb would have also created its own police and fire departments.