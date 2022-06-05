Georgia mayor hopeful floats plan to rework long-closed mall

An architect who helped draw plans told WRDW-TV the redevelopment would cost $100 million to $175 million.

What was once a major retail draw sat vacant for nearly two decades before demolition began in 2020. Neighboring business owners say they've seen the area decline during the period. Most of the Augusta area's suburban growth has occurred in Columbia County during the period.

Many ideas have been floated to reuse the land, but Kendrick said this one is backed by the property owners.

“I realize there may be skepticism, but this opportunity is different and the actual plans have been submitted to Augusta planning and development for approval of this transformational project from work done from local architects and engineers," he said.

For now, Kendrick said private money will pay for the redevelopment. But Kendrick is also chair of the Augusta Economic Development Authority. He said the authority has not been asked about bonds to finance the project.