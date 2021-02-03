Georgia mayor charged with theft after he damages excavator

Hobbs said he was working for Scarbrough and left his excavator on the mayor's land overnight. An incident report said a worker noted the next day that the equipment had been damaged. Hobbs said Scarbrough didn't have permission to use the equipment.

Scarborough disputed Hobbs, saying he did have permission. He admitted damaging the machine, but said Hobbs didn't give him enough time to file a claim through his homeowners insurance to pay for the damage.