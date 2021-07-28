Georgia man's remains found after missing for 7 years

During the months and years that followed, investigators interviewed dozens of people who claimed to have knowledge or other information about circumstances surrounding Davis’ disappearance and the location of his body, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the interviews revealed conflicting stories that ended up being proven false or couldn’t be verified.

After Davis’ remains were found, they were sent to the North Texas State University anthropology department for DNA analysis. Catoosa County investigators received confirmation from NTSU on June 9 that the remains were Davis.

Sisk said the COVID-19 pandemic caused several delays in getting the confirmation.

“Despite the delays, we were determined to continue this investigation,” Sisk said. “We can confirm Davis’ death, but we have no evidence as to how he died.”