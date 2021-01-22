Georgia man who appeared in reality show charged with murder

A Jefferson Davis County judge on Wednesday denied bail to 39-year-old Douglas Wooten, WTOC-TV reports, saying he was a danger to the community and flight risk.

Wooten, who appeared as “DJ Doug” in 2019 during the third season of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," is one of four people charged in the shooting death of Marcos Ramirez. The 54-year-old Ramirez was found shot dead on Jan. 4.